Arsenal's head coach Arsene Wenger (R) is greeted by AC Milan's head coach Gennaro Gattuso prior the UEFA Europa League round of 16 soccer fisrt leg match between both teams in Milan, Italy, on March 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO

Arsenal coach Arsene Wenger said on Wednesday that he thinks winning the Europa League title this year is going to be tougher than ever.

Arsenal is set to host Milan at Emirates Stadium on Thursday in the second leg of the Europa League round of 16, after defeating the Italian side 2-0 in the first leg at San Siro stadium.