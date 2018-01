Igor Stasevich (back) of FC BATE Borisov vies for the ball with Marcus McGuane (L front) of Arsenal during the UEFA Europa League soccer match between FC BATE Borisov and Arsenal FC in Borisov, Belarus, Sep 28, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

Arsenal on Tuesday confirmed the transfer of Marcus McGuane to Barcelona B and wished the under-19 England international luck in his future endeavors.

Barcelona said in a statement on its Web site that McGuane passed a medical and officially signed a contract on Tuesday.