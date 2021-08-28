Arsenal made its worst start to a season with Manchester City crushing the match with five goals, leaving the team pointless and goalless.
Ferran Torres (L) of Manchester City scores a goal past goalkeeper Bernd Leno (R) of Arsenal during the English Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal London in Manchester, Britain, 28 August 2021. EFE/EPA/TIM KEETON
Jack Grealish (L) of Manchester City in action against Cedric Soares (R) of Arsenal during the English Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal London in Manchester, Britain, 28 August 2021. EFE/EPA/TIM KEETON
Gabriel Jesus (R) of Manchester City scores a goal during the English Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal London in Manchester, Britain, 28 August 2021. EFE/EPA/TIM KEETON
Martin Odegaard of Arsenal during the English Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal London in Manchester, Britain, 28 August 2021.EFE/EPA/TIM KEETON
