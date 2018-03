Arsenal's Granit Xhaka (R) in action against Watford's Richarlison (L) during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal FC and Watford FC in London on March 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Arsenal's Shkodran Mustafi (L) celebrates with teammate Mesut Oezil (R) after scoring the 1-0 lead during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal FC and Watford FC in London on March 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (R) in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal FC and Watford FC in London ON March 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

After three consecutive league defeats, Arsenal bounced back and prevailed over Watford 3-0 in a Premier League game that saw the Gunners' German midfielder Ozil reach a career milestone.

After losing to Tottenham Hostpur, Mancester City and Brighton & Hove Albion, Arsenal got back on track with a 2-0 win over Milan in the first leg of the Europa League round of 16, and it maintained its momentum against Watford.