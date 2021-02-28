Arsenal on Sunday prevailed 3-1 over Leicester City in Premier League action, handing the Foxes their second home defeat in a row, having lost to Slavia Praha in the Europa League.
David Luiz (C-R) of Arsenal scores the 1-1 equalizer past Leicester's goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel (L) during the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and Arsenal FC in Leicester, Britain, 28 February 2021. EFE-EPA/Michael Regan / POOL EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Caglar Soyuncu of Leicester reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and Arsenal FC in Leicester, Britain, 28 February 2021. EFE-EPA/Rui Vieira / POOL EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Nicolas Pepe (2-L) of Arsenal scores the 3-1 lead during the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and Arsenal FC in Leicester, Britain, 28 February 2021. EFE-EPA/Michael Regan / POOL EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Youri Tielemans (R) of Leicester scores the 1-0 lead during the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and Arsenal FC in Leicester, Britain, 28 February 2021. EFE-EPA/Michael Regan / POOL EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Referee Paul Tierney awards a penalty following a decision by the Video Assistant Referees (VAR) during the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and Arsenal FC in Leicester, Britain, 28 February 2021. EFE-EPA/Rui Vieira / POOL EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Alexandre Lacazette (2-R) of Arsenal scores the 2-1 lead from the penalty spot during the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and Arsenal FC in Leicester, Britain, 28 February 2021. EFE-EPA/Tim Keeton / POOL EDITORIAL USE ONLY
