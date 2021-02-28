David Luiz (C-R) of Arsenal scores the 1-1 equalizer past Leicester's goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel (L) during the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and Arsenal FC in Leicester, Britain, 28 February 2021. EFE-EPA/Michael Regan / POOL EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Caglar Soyuncu of Leicester reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and Arsenal FC in Leicester, Britain, 28 February 2021. EFE-EPA/Rui Vieira / POOL EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Nicolas Pepe (2-L) of Arsenal scores the 3-1 lead during the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and Arsenal FC in Leicester, Britain, 28 February 2021. EFE-EPA/Michael Regan / POOL EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Youri Tielemans (R) of Leicester scores the 1-0 lead during the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and Arsenal FC in Leicester, Britain, 28 February 2021. EFE-EPA/Michael Regan / POOL EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Referee Paul Tierney awards a penalty following a decision by the Video Assistant Referees (VAR) during the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and Arsenal FC in Leicester, Britain, 28 February 2021. EFE-EPA/Rui Vieira / POOL EDITORIAL USE ONLY