Crystal Palace's Jordan Ayew (R) in action against Arsenal's Oleksandr Zinchenko during the Premier League match in London on 5 August 2022. EFE/EPA/Daniel Hambury EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications

Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus (R) vies for the ball with Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi during the Premier League match in London on 5 August 2022. EFE/EPA/Daniel Hambury EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications

Arsenal defender William Saliba (R) in action against Crystal Palace's Odsonne Edouard during their Premier League match in London on 5 August 2022. EFE/EPA/Daniel Hambury EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications

Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli (R) battles Crystal Palace's Joachim Andersen during the Premier League match in London on 5 August 2022. EFE/EPA/Daniel Hambury EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications

Arsenal, who began the 2021-2022 Premier League campaign with a stunning loss to promoted Brentford, beat Crystal Palace 2-0 Friday in the 2022-2023 season opener.

Though the Gunners dominated for most of the first half of the London derby at Selhurst Park, the hosts improved ahead of the break and the contest was closer than the score would indicate.