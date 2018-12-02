Arsenal on Sunday had to dig deep to rally from a 2-1 deficit to prevail over Tottenham Hotspur 4-2 in a thriller North London derby, preventing their rivals from obtaining a second win at the Emirates stadium, where they have only won once since the facility was inaugurated in 2006.
Gabonese forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang gave Arsenal the lead 10 minutes into the first half when he successfully delivered from the 12-yard spot after Tottenham's Belgian defender Jan Vertonghen touched the ball with his hands inside the area.