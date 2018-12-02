Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (R) celebrates with team mate Granit Xhaka (L) after scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Tottenham at the Emirates Stadium, London, Dec. 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Tottenham's Eric Dier (c) celebrates after scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Tottenham at the Emirates Stadium, London, Dec. 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Arsenal's Lucas Torreira (c) celebrates after scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Tottenham at the Emirates Stadium, London, Dec. 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Arsenal on Sunday had to dig deep to rally from a 2-1 deficit to prevail over Tottenham Hotspur 4-2 in a thriller North London derby, preventing their rivals from obtaining a second win at the Emirates stadium, where they have only won once since the facility was inaugurated in 2006.

Gabonese forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang gave Arsenal the lead 10 minutes into the first half when he successfully delivered from the 12-yard spot after Tottenham's Belgian defender Jan Vertonghen touched the ball with his hands inside the area.