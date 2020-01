Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette (L) tries to evade Leeds United defender Gaetano Berardi during an FA Cup third-round match at Emirates Stadium in London on Monday, 6 January 2020. EFE/EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA/EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe (R) in action against Leeds United's Jack Harrison (C) during an FA Cup third-round match at Emirates Stadium in London on Monday, 6 January 2020. EFE/EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA/EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Arsenal's Reiss Nelson (C) celebrates after scoring the winning goal against Leeds United during an FA Cup third-round match at Emirates Stadium in London on Monday, 6 January 2020. EFE/EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA/EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Arsenal eked out a 1-0 win against second-division side Leeds United here Monday to advance to the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The Gunners, who have won the competition a record 13 times, came into the match at Emirates Stadium with some momentum after their impressive 2-0 victory over Manchester United on New Year's Day.