Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette (L) prepares to shoot at the Valencia goal during the second leg of a Europa League semifinal in Valencia, Spain, on Thursday, May 9. EFE-EPA/Manuel Bruque

Valencia's Kevin Gameiro scores a goal against Arsenal during the second leg of a Europa League semifinal in Valencia, Spain, on Thursday, May 9. EFE-EPA/Manuel Bruque

From left to right: Arsenal's Lucas Torreira, Mateo Guendouzi and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrate their victory over Valencia in a Europa League semifinal at Mestalla stadium in Valencia, Spain, on Thursday, May 9. EFE-EPA/Kai Foersterling

Valencia's hopes of imitating Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur here Thursday by mounting a miracle comeback in a European semifinal were shattered by Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, whose hat trick propelled the Gunners into the Europa League final.

Alexandre Lacazette also scored to make it 4-2 for Arsenal on the night and 7-3 overall. The dynamic duo accounted for all of the Gunners' goals in the tie.