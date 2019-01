Arsenal and Chelsea players crowd around injured Hector Bellerin during the English Premier League soccer match Arsenal vs Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium in London, United Kingdom, Jan. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ANDY RAIN

Arsenal's Hector Bellerin (L) vies for the ball with Leicester's Jamie Vardy (R) during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Leicester in London, United Kingdom, Oct. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ANDY RAIN

Arsenal's Spanish defender Hector Bellerin is to miss the rest of the season after being diagnosed with a knee cruciate ligament injury, the Premier League side announced Tuesday.

The 23-year-old player sustained the injury during Arsenal's London derby against Chelsea in a Premier League contest at Emirates stadium Saturday.