Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny is to miss the first leg of the UEFA Europa League semifinal against Atletico Madrid because of an ankle ligament injury, the club announced Monday.

Elneny, 25, was injured during Arsenal's 4-1 home victory over West Ham United on Sunday.