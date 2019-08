Arsenal's Dani Cabellos in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Burnley at the Emirates Stadium in London, Britain, Aug. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ANDY RAIN

Arsenal coach Unai Emery reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Burnley at the Emirates Stadium in London, Britain, Aug. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ANDY RAIN

Arsenal will face its first test of the incredible season it has had so far as it will take on Liverpool at Anfield stadium.

The Gunners will seek not only to extend its sweet moment, having won its first couple of games of the Premier League season but also to boost its goal tally, which has not met expectations.