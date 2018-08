Joel Campbell of Costa Rica (R) and Goalkeeper Yann Sommer (L) of Switzerland in action during the FIFA World Cup 2018 Group E match between Switzerland and Costa Rica in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, June 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Costa Rica forward Joel Campbell joined Serie A Frosinone Calcio on a transfer from English Premier League Arsenal, both teams announced on Friday.

Campbell, who joined the Gunners in 2011, signed a contract that links him with the recently promoted Frosinone Calcio until June 30, 2021.