Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette (C) in action against Tottenham's Davinson Sanchez (L) and Jan Vertonghen (R) during the English Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal at the Wembley Stadium in London, UK, Feb. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/WILL OLIVER

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette on Tuesday underwent an arthroscopy on his left knee and is expected to be sidelined for four to six weeks.

The 26-year-old Frenchman joined Arsenal from Lyon in the summer transfer window and became the second most expensive signing in the history of the English club.