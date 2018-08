Arsenal Ainsley Maitland Niles (R) vies for the ball against Newcastle Isaac Hayden (L) during the English Premier league game between Arsenal and Newcastle United at the Emirates stadium in London, Britain, Dec. 16, 2017. EPA-EFF FILE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Arsenal announced Thursday that midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles would be sidelined for about six to eight weeks over a leg injury.

Maitland-Niles, 20, sustained a small fracture to his left fibula during Sunday's Premier League match against Arsenal which ended in the latter's defeat 2-0.