The logo of English Premier League club Arsenal FC at the Emirates Stadium in London, Great Britain, Aug. 6, 2006. EPA-EFE FILE/THOMAS EISENHUTH

Arsenal signed a record sponsorship deal for another five years with their current partner Emirates airline, the Premier League club announced on Monday.

The London club and the Dubai-based airline first signed a sponsorship contract in 2006, and on Monday extended the deal until the end of the 2023/2024 season for an undisclosed sum.