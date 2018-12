Arsenal's players celebrate a goal scored by teammate Lucas Torreira against Huddersfield Town during an English Premier League soccer match at Emirates Stadium in London, United Kingdom, Dec. 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Arsenal's Lucas Torreira (C) scores a goal during an English Premier League soccer match against Huddersfield Town at Emirates Stadium in London, United Kingdom, Dec. 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Arsenal on Saturday earned a late 1-0 win over Huddersfield Town on the strength of a bicycle kick by Uruguayan midfielder Lucas Torreira to continue their chase of the Premier League's top two teams.

Although Arsenal created numerous scoring chances, a lack of precision in the final touch prevented them from breaking down Huddersfield's resistance.