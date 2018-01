Arsenal's Shkodran Mustafi (R) and Chelsea's Alvaro Morata (L) in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium, London, Britain, Jan. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Arsenal's. Alexis Sanchez (L) and Chelsea's Cesc Fabregas (C) in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium, London, Britain, Jan. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Arsenal's Shkodran Mustafi (L) and Chelsea's Eden Hazard (R) in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium, London, Britain, Jan. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Chelsea's Marcos Alonso (C), Alvaro Morata (L) and Danny Drinkwater (R) celebrate Alsonso's scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium, London, Britain, Jan. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois saves a goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium, London, Britain, Jan. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Chelsea's players celebrate Marcos Alonso scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium, London, Britain, Jan. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Arsenal avoided defeat to Chelsea here Wednesday thanks to a stoppage-time goal by Hector Bellerin that left the two Premier League sides deadlocked at 2-2.

For Bellerin, it was redemption after he committed the foul that led to Eden Hazard's goal for the Blues in the 67th minute.