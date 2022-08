West Ham United's Tomas Soucek celebrates scoring against Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match in London on 31 August 2022. EFE/EPA/DANIEL HAMBURY EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (L) vies for the ball with West Ham United's Kurt Zouma during the Premier League match in London on 31 August 2022.

Liverpool's Fabio Carvalho (L) is embraced by coach Jurgen Klopp after he scored against Newcastle United during the Premier League match in Liverpool, England, on 31 August 2022.

Newcastle United's Alexander Isak (No. 14) scores against Liverpool during the Premier League match in Liverpool, England, on 31 August 2022.

Manchester City's Julian Alvarez scores against Nottingham Forest during the Premier League match in Manchester, England, on 31 August 2022.

Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring against Nottingham Forest during the Premier League match in Manchester, England, on 31 August 2022.

Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus (R) battles Ezri Konsa of Aston Villa during the Premier League match in London on 31 August 2022.

Aston Villa kepeer Emiliano Martinez concedes a goal to Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli during the Premier League match in London on 31 August 2022.

Arsenal edged Aston Villa 2-1 Wednesday, their fifth win in five outings, to remain atop the Premier League with 15 points, 2 better than defending champions Manchester City, who thrashed Nottingham Forest 6-0 on Erling Haaland's second hat trick in two matches.

Newcastle United looked set to come away from Anfield with a point until a goal in the 98th minute gave Liverpool their second victory, while Tottenham Hotspur were frustrated 1-1 by West Ham United.