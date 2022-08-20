Tottenham Hotspur's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (L) strikes the ball as Wolverhampton's Maximilian Kilman looks on during the Premier League match in London on 20 August 2022. EFE/EPA/TOLGA AKMEN EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications

Tottenham Hotspur's Richarlison (L) battles Ruben Neves of Wolverhampton during the Premier League match in London on 20 August 2022.

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (L) in action against Nelson Semedo (R) of Wolverhampton during the Premier League match in London on 20 August 2022.

Martin Odegaard had a brace Saturday to lead Arsenal 3-0 over Bournemouth and the Gunners claimed sole possession of first place in the Premier League, 2 points ahead of Tottenham Hotspur, who edged Wolverhampton 1-0 on a record-setting goal by Harry Kane.

This marks the first time in 17 years that Arsenal have started the season with three straight victory and their impressive plus-7 goal difference could keep them in the top spot even if defending champions Manchester City go level on points with a win Sunday.