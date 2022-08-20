Martin Odegaard had a brace Saturday to lead Arsenal 3-0 over Bournemouth and the Gunners claimed sole possession of first place in the Premier League, 2 points ahead of Tottenham Hotspur, who edged Wolverhampton 1-0 on a record-setting goal by Harry Kane.
This marks the first time in 17 years that Arsenal have started the season with three straight victory and their impressive plus-7 goal difference could keep them in the top spot even if defending champions Manchester City go level on points with a win Sunday.