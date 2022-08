Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes celebrates with teammates after scoring against Southampton during the Premier League match in Southampton, England, on 27 August 2022. EFE/EPA/VINCE MIGNOTT EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo (R) is pursued by Southampton's James Ward-Prowse and Mohammed Salisu during the Premier League match in Southampton, England, on 27 August 2022. EFE/EPA/VINCE MIGNOTT EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications

Arsenal's Martin Odegaard (L) in action against Fulham's Joao Palhinha during the Premier League match at Emirates Stadium in London on 27 August 2022. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications

Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic celebrates after scoring against Arsenal during the Premier League match at Emirates Stadium in London on 27 August 2022. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications

Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring against Crystal Palace during the Premier League match in Manchester, England, on 27 August 2022. EFE/Andrew Yates SÓLO USO EDITORIAL / SÓLO DISPONIBLE PARA ILUSTRAR LA NOTICIA QUE ACOMPAÑA

Manchester City's Bernardo Silva (L) battles Eberechi Eze of Crystal Palace during the Premier League match in Manchester, England, on 27 August 2022. EFE/EPA/ANDREW YATES EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications

Chelsea's Raheem Sterling (C) scores against Leicester City during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge in London on 27 August 2022. EFE/EPA/Kieran Galvin EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications

Leicester City's Jamie Vardy in action against Chelsea during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge in London on 27 August 2022. EFE/EPA/Kieran Galvin EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications

Liverpool's Fabio Carvalho celebrates after scoring against Bournemouth during the Premier League match at Anfield in Liverpool, England, on 27 August 2022. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications