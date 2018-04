Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger during a training session at Arsenal's training complex at London Colney, Britain, Apr. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Arsenal head coach Arsene Wenger on Wednesday held a training session for his North London side ahead of its encounter with CSKA Moscow in the first-leg quarter-final tie of the UEFA Europa League.

Wenger led the exercises at Arsenal's training ground in chilly temperatures that forced German international Mesut Özil to sport a neckwarmer.