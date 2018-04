Nacho Monreal (L) of Arsenal celebrates with his teammates after scoring the 1-0 lead during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal FC and West Ham United in London, Britain, on April 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIERAN GALVIN EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Laurent Koscielny (L) of Arsenal in action against Andy Carroll (R) of West Ham during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal FC and West Ham United in London, Britain, on April 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIERAN GALVIN EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Alexandre Lacazette (C) of Arsenal scores a goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal FC and West Ham United in London, Britain, on April 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIERAN GALVIN EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Arsenal stunned West Ham United 4-1 on Sunday in the Premier League 35th round, ahead of their duel later this week with Atletico Madrid in the first leg of the Europa League semifinals.

After a scoreless first half, Arsenal left back Nacho Monreal scored his team's first goal six minutes into the second half, while Austria forward Marko Arnautovic brought West Ham their only goal of the match in the 64th minute.