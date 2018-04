Arsenal's Jack Wilshere (C) performs during his team's training session at Arsenal's training facility in London Colney, Britain, Apr. 25,l 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Arsenal soccer club got a run out at its London training ground on Wednesday ahead of its first leg Europa League semi-final game against Atletico Madrid at the Emirates.

That game, the team's first European fixture since head coach Arsene Wenger said he was to step down at the end of the season, will get underway on Thursday evening.