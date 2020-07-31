A win for Arsenal in the FA Cup final this weekend would secure them a spot in Europe next year and salvage something of a lackluster season while Chelsea are eying a piece of silverware with their hopes in the Champions League looking slim.
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reacts during the English Premier League match between Arsenal London and Watford in London, Britain, 26 July 2020. EFE/EPA/Neil Hall/NMC/
Chelsea's head coach Frank Lampard reacts during the English Premier League match between Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers in London, Britain, 26 July 2020. EFE/EPA/Daniel Leal-Olivas/NMC
