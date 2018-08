Brazilian head coach Tite attends a press conference in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 17 August 2018. Tite presented his first list of call-ups after the 2018 World Cup in Russia, a list that includes FC Barcelona midfielder Arthur and Valencia goalkeeper Neto. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

FC Barcelona midfielder Arthur and Valencia goalkeeper Neto are two of the main additions to the Brazilian national team in the aftermath of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Head coach Tite, whose contract was recently extended until 2022, on Friday released a list of 24 call-ups for friendly matches against the United States on Sept. 7 in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and El Salvador on Sept. 11 in Washington DC.