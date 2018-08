Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal during his presentation as new player of FC Barcelona, in Barcelona, northeastern Spain, Aug. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Enric Fontcuberta

FC Barcelona's third vice president, Jordi Mestre (R), poses next to Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal, during his presentation as new player of the team, in Barcelona, northeastern Spain, Aug. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Enric Fontcuberta

Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal poses during his presentation as new player of FC Barcelona, in Barcelona, northeastern Spain, Aug. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Enric Fontcuberta

Chile midfielder Arturo Vidal has signed a three-year contract with Barcelona after passing all required medical tests, the Spanish club announced Monday.

After signing the contract along with Barcelona vice president Jordi Mestre, Vidal headed to Camp Nou for his official presentation.