(From left) FC Barcelona's Dutch goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen (L), Portuguese defender Nelson Semedo, Spanish Brazilian-born midfielder Rafinha Alcantara (2-R) and Spanish forward Pablo Alcacer take part in a team's training session at the club's sport complex in Sant Joan Despi, outside Barcelona, northeastern Spain, Aug 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Enric Fontcuberta

FC Barcelona's Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal takes part in a team's training session at the club's sport complex in Sant Joan Despi, outside Barcelona, northeastern Spain, Aug. 7, 2018. EPA/Enric Fontcuberta

FC Barcelona players take part in a team's training session at the club's sport complex in Sant Joan Despi, outside Barcelona, northeastern Spain, Aug 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Enric Fontcuberta

Arturo Vidal breaks in Barça boots in 1st training session with new club

Barcelona's latest acquisition Arturo Vidal joined the defending La Liga champion for a training session Tuesday, a day after his official presentation.

The Chile international midfielder joined the Catalan giant from Bundesliga side Bayern Munich for an undisclosed figure rumored to be around 18 million euros ($21m).