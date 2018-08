Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal during his presentation as new player of FC Barcelona, in Barcelona, northeastern Spain, Aug. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Enric Fontcuberta

Chile midfielder Arturo Vidal on Monday confirmed that he aims to win as many trophies as possible with Barcelona, putting a special emphasis on the UEFA Champions League title, during his presentation as the newest member of the La Liga championship winning team.

The 31-year-old player, coming from Bundesliga's FC Bayern Munich, inked a three-year contract with Barça after passing all required medical tests earlier in the day.