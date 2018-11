Dmitry Rybolovlev, President of AS Monaco, attends the French Ligue 1 soccer match between Monaco and Lille OSC, at Stade Louis II, in Monaco, May 14, 2017. EFE-EPA/FILE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

AS Monaco on Wednesday dismissed accusations leveled against its president, who has been charged with corruption crimes a day after being arrested by the principality's police.

Russian billionaire Dmitry Rybolovlev, owner of AS Monaco since Dec. 2011, was conditionally released after being questioned within an investigation into alleged corruption and influence peddling regarding a dispute with Geneva art dealer Yves Bouvier.