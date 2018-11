(L-R) Vice president of AS Monaco Vadim Vasilyev, Monaco president, Dmitry Rybolovlev, and Prince Albert II of Monaco celebrate with players and fans winning the French Ligue 1 title in Monaco, May 21, 2017. EFE-EPA/FILE/OLIVIER ANRIGO

The president of soccer club AS Monaco reappeared on Saturday in Moscow, a few days after being charged in a corruption case by the Mediterranean principality's police.

Russian billionaire Dmitry Rybolovlev, who has owned AS Monaco since Dec. 2011, was arrested on Nov. 6 and conditionally released on the following day after being questioned within an investigation into alleged corruption and influence peddling regarding a dispute with Geneva art dealer Yves Bouvier.