Spain's LaLiga boasts over 100 million online followers, an operation that provides employment to 25 people and generates business around the world but especially in the growing Asian markets, the man behind the Spanish league's digital strategy told Efe.

"We are the first league to broadcast matches on Facebook in eight countries in the Indian subcontinent," Alfredo Bermejo said. EFE-EPA