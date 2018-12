Real Sociedad's head coach, Asier Garitano, during the La Liga soccer match against Leganes at the Butarque stadium in Leganes, Madrid, Spain. Aug. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Spain's Real Sociedad announced Wednesday it has parted company with its first team's head coach Asier Garitano, as well as his staff member Miguel Perez.

Sociedad currently lies in the 15th spot in La Liga standings with 19 points, having collected eight defeats and four ties, in addition to five wins.