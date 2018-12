Celta Vigo defender Nestor Araujo (L) in action against Huesca midfielder David Ferreiro during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Celta Vigo and Huesca at Balaidos stadium in Vigo, northwestern Spain, Dec. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/SALVADOR SAS

Celta Vigo striker Iago Aspas scored a brace on Saturday to beat Huesca 2-0 in La Liga, giving his side its first win under new coach Miguel Cardoso.

Celta extended recently-promoted Huesca's winless drought to 13 matches, despite the team's strong start in Saturday's game.