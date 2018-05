Celta Vigo's Slovenian midfielder Stanislav Lobotka (L) vies for the ball with Levante's midfielder Jason (R) during the Spanish La Liga match held between Celta and Levante at Balaidos stadium in Vigo, Spain, on May 19, 2018. EFE-EPA/Salvador Sas

Celta Vigo's Uruguayan forward Maxi Gomez (R) celebrates a goal with teammate Iago Aspas (L), during the Spanish La Liga match held between Celta and Levante at Balaidos stadium in Vigo, Spain, on May 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/SALVADOR SAS

Celta Vigo's Argentine defender Facundo Roncaglia (L) vies for the ball with Levante's Albanian forward Armando Sadiku (R) during the Spanish La Liga match held between Celta and Levante at Balaidos stadium in Vigo, Spain, on May 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/SALVADOR SAS

Celta Vigo forwards Iago Aspas and Maxi Gomez on Saturday scored two goals each, leading their side to a 4-2 home win over Levante in the final round of the La Liga season.

After their second victory in the last eight matches, Celta provisionally holds the 11th position with 49 points, while Levante remains in 15th place with 46 points, ending the season on a sour note after five straight wins.