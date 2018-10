Celta Vigo head coach Antonio Mohamed sits on the sidelines during a La Liga match versus Eibar at Balaidos Stadium in Vigo, Spain. EPA-EFE/Salvador Sas

Celta Vigo's Iago Aspas (C) reacts after scoring a hat trick during a Spanish La Liga soccer match at Balaidos Stadium in Vigo, northern Spain, 27 October 2018. EPA-EFE/Salvador Sas

Celta Vigo's Facundo Roncaglia (R) in action against SD Eibar's Fabian Orellana (C) during a Spanish La Liga soccer match at Balaidos Stadium in Vigo, northern Spain, 27 October 2018. EPA-EFE/Salvador Sas

Celta Vigo's players celebrate a goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match against SD Eibar at Balaidos Stadium in Vigo, northern Spain, 27 October 2018. EPA-EFE/Salvador Sas

Celta Vigo ended a lengthy winless streak with a 4-0 rout of Eibar in Matchday 10 action in the Spanish league on Saturday, a victory that comes amid much talk surrounding the future of the Galician club's head coach, Antonio Mohamed.

Celta had gone six matches in La Liga without a win but came out determined to get its season on track at Balaidos Stadium.