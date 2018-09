Colombian former soccer star Faustino "Tino" Asprilla (seen in Bogota during the launch of the Colombian national team's new jersey on Nov. 7, 2017) told an Argentine radio station on Sept. 5, 2018, that Brazil's Luiz Felipe Scolari would be an ideal fit as new head coach of the Andean nation's national soccer team. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

Colombian former soccer star Faustino "Tino" Asprilla said Brazil's Luiz Felipe Scolari would be an ideal fit as new head coach of the Andean nation's national soccer team.

The 48-year-old Asprilla, who scored 57 goals for Colombia's national side from 1993 to 2001 and also starred for Serie A club Parma and the Premier League's Newcastle United, gave that answer when asked by a Buenos Aires radio station about a possible replacement for Jose Pekerman, who resigned earlier this month.