English former soccer player Alan Shearer arrives at the Laureus World Sports Awards in London, United Kingdom, 06 Febuary 2012. The Laureus World Sports Awards are held annually to honour sports people who have been outstanding during the previous year. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA.

Colombian former soccer star Faustino Asprilla talks to reporters during the launch of a new Colombian national team soccer jersey on 7 November 2017 en Bogota, Colombia. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

Faustino Asprilla and Alan Shearer, former teammates at English club Newcastle United, have placed a friendly barbecue wager on the upcoming England-Colombia round-of-16 match at the 2018 World Cup.

"England vs Colombia in the round of (16). Should we bet a barbecue or do you fear we win? Finally the rematch of France 98, now our turn came!" the Colombian ex-forward said in a tweet to Shearer this week.