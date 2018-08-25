Liverpool’s Andrew Robertson (L) and Virgil van Dijk (R) in action with Everton’s Yannick Bolasie (C) during the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Liverpool and Everton held at the Anfield, Liverpool, Britain, Jan. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/PETER POWELL

Aston Villa closed a deal Saturday to add winger Yannick Bolasie on a one-season loan from Everton.

The DR Congo international, 29, said he was looking to push the second-division club back into the top English league.