(L-R) Arsenal's Bukayo Saka and Aston Villa's Trezeguet during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal FC and Aston Villa at the Emirates Stadium in London, Britain, 22 September 2019. EFE/EPA/FILE/HOLLIE ADAMS

The English Premier League will return behind closed doors with Aston Villa vs Sheffield United and Manchester City vs Arsenal on 17 June, the organization said Friday.

It will mark the end of a three month hiatus for one of football’s most lucrative leagues due to the coronavirus. There are still nine match days to go. EFE-EPA