EFESports Desk

Another goal from Erling Haaland was not enough for defending champions Manchester City to take all 3 points Saturday against Aston Villa, while Chelsea prevailed courtesy of a controversial VAR decision and Harry Kane went third on the Premier League's scoring list with a game-winner for Tottenham Hotspur.

City, with 14 points, trail first-place Arsenal by just a point, but the Gunners can extend their lead with a victory Sunday over Manchester United.