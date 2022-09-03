Liverpool (United Kingdom), 03/09/2022.- Mohamed Salah (R) and Diego Jota of Liverpool FC react after the English Premier League soccer match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC in Liverpool, Britain, 03 September 2022. (Reino Unido) EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications

Liverpool (United Kingdom), 03/09/2022.- Everton manager Frank Lampard (R) and Neal Maupay celebrate after the English Premier League soccer match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC in Liverpool, Britain, 03 September 2022.

Liverpool (United Kingdom), 03/09/2022.- Liverpool FC goalkeeper Alisson (L) saves an attempt from Neal Maupay (R) of Everton FC during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC in Liverpool, Britain, 03 September 2022.

Liverpool (United Kingdom), 03/09/2022.- Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford celebrates after the English Premier League soccer match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC in Liverpool, Britain, 03 September 2022.

West Ham United's Declan Rice (L) and Chelsea's Marc Cucurella battle during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge in London on 3 September 2022

Chelsea's Kai Havertz (C) celebrates after scoring against West Ham United during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge in London on 3 September 2022

Chelsea's Ben Chilwell celebrates after scoring against West Ham United in the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge in London on 3 September 2022.

Chelsea's Thiago Silva (L) battles West Ham United's Michail Antonio during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge in London on 3 September 2022.

Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur (R) tries to get around Fulham's Antonee Robinson during the Premier League match in London on 3 September 2022.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates after scoring against Fulham FC during the Premier League match in London on 3 September 2022.

Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic in action against Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match in London on 3 September 2022.