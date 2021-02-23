Aston Villa's Jack Grealish in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton Hove Albion and Aston Villa in Brighton, Britain, 13 February 2021. EPA-EFE/Ian Walton / POOL EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Aston Villa has banned their players from participating in the Fantasy Premier League after Jack Grealish’s injury was leaked as teammates removed him from their squads, British media reported.