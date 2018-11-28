Greek riot police (L) and a bleeding Ajax supporter (R) face off during the UEFA Champions League Group E soccer match between AEK Athens and Ajax Amsterdam held at the Olympic Stadium in Athens, Greece, Nov. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/GEORGIA PANAGOPOULOU

At least 15 people were injured during serious clashes between fans of Greek soccer club AEK Athens and Dutch club Ajax Amsterdam just before the UEFA Champions League Group E match in Athens, according to the official assessment presented Wednesday.

Tuesday's clashes at Spyros Louis Olympic Stadium lasted around 15 minutes and began when fans of the Athenian team threw Molotov cocktails and flares at the visiting Dutch supporters, and were only put down after police intervened with tear gas and stun grenades.