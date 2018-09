People stand near bodies of victims and injured passengers near the site of a bus accident at Sanivarampet village in Jagtial district of Telanngana, India, 11 September 2018. According to news reports, at least 50 people were killed and some 30 more injured when a bus carrying passengers fell into a valley at Sanivarampet village in Telangana. EPA/STR

People try to help victims at the site of a bus accident at Sanivarampet village in Jagtial district of Telanngana, India, 11 September 2018. EPA/STR

At least 52 people have died and another 35 were injured when a bus plunged into a valley in southeastern India on Tuesday, an official source said.

The bus was carrying 87 people when it left the road trying to make a turn, Jagtial district police spokesperson B. Rajesham told EFE.