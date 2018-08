Emiliano Rigoni (L) of Zenit celebrates during the UEFA Europa League Group L soccer match between FC Zenit and Rosenborg in St. Petersburg, Russia, Oct. 19, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/ANATOLY MALTSEV

Serie A side Atalanta announced Friday the acquisition of Argentine winger Emiliano Rigoni on loan from Zenit Saint Petersburg in a deal that includes a purchase option.

The 25-year-old Rigoni started his career at Belgrano before moving on to Independiente, where he scored 17 goals in 56 appearances over two years.