Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski (L) fights off a challenge by Atalanta defender Hans Hateboer during a Serie A match in Naples, Italy, on Monday, April 22. EFE-EPA/Cesare Abbate

Mario Pasalic of Atalanta celebrates after scoring a goal against Napoli during a Serie A match in Naples, Italy, on Monday, April 22. EFE-EPA/Cesare Abbate

Napoli's Dries Mertens (No. 14), scores a goal against Atalanta during a Serie A match in Naples, Italy, on Monday, April 22. EFE-EPA/Cesare Abbate

Duvan Zapata had a goal and an assist here Monday to lead Atalanta 2-1 over Napoli and lift his side into a tie on points with AC Milan in the battle for the fourth and final Champions League slot from Serie A.

Atalanta have the superior goal differential, but Milan sit higher in the table due to their edge in head-to-head competition.