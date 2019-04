Atalanta players celebrate their victory at the end of the Italy Cup semifinal second leg soccer match Atalanta BC vs ACF Fiorentina at the Atleti Azzurri d'Italia stadium in Bergamo, Italy, Apr. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/PAOLO MAGNI

Atalanta's Alejandro Gomez (C) is celebrated by his teammates after scoring a goal during the Italy Cup semifinal second leg soccer match Atalanta BC vs ACF Fiorentina at the Atleti Azzurri d'Italia stadium in Bergamo, Italy, Apr. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/PAOLO MAGNI

Fiorentina's Luis Muriel jubilates after scoring the goal during the Italy Cup semifinal second leg soccer match Atalanta BC vs ACF Fiorentina at the Atleti Azzurri d'Italia stadium in Bergamo, Italy, Apr. 25 2019. EPA-EFE/PAOLO MAGNI

Atalanta's Alejandro Gomez jubilates after scoring the goal during the Italy Cup semifinal second leg soccer match Atalanta BC vs ACF Fiorentina at the Atleti Azzurri d'Italia stadium in Bergamo, Italy, Apr. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/PAOLO MAGNI

Rome, Apr 25 (EFE) - Atalanta defeated Fiorentina 2-1 on Thursday in the second leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final to secure their place in the final, where they will meet Lazio.

Having secured a 3-3 draw away in Florence in the first leg, Atalanta overcame an early deficit to run out winners and confirm their spot in the final, to be played on May 15 at the Olympic Stadium in Rome, Lazio's home ground.