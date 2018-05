Atalanta's Hans Hateboer (l) and Milan's goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma in action during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Atalanta BC and AC Milan at Atleti Azzurri d'Italia stadium in Bergamo, Italy, on May 13, 2018. EFE/EPA/PAOLO MAGNI

Milan midfielder Franck Kessie celebrates after scoring the 1-0 goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Atalanta BC and AC Milan at Atleti Azzurri d'Italia stadium in Bergamo, Italy, on May 13, 2018. EFE/EPA/PAOLO MAGNI

Atalanta head coach Gian Piero Gasperini during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Atalanta BC and AC Milan at Atleti Azzurri d'Italia stadium in Bergamo, Italy, on May 13, 2018. EFE/EPA/PAOLO MAGNI

Atalanta on Sunday held AC Milan to a 1-1 draw in the Serie A penultimate round, threating Milan's hopes of finishing Italian league play in a Europa League position.

After losing the Italian Cup final 4-0 to Juventus, Milan had to settle for an away draw on Sunday in Serie A competition.