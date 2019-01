Roma's Edin Dzeko (2L) celebrates with teammates after scoring the second goal during the Italian Serie A match between Atalanta BC and AS Roma at Atleti Azzurri d'Italia Stadium in Bergamo, Italy, on Jan. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/PAOLO MAGNI

Atalanta's Rafael Toloi (R) celebrates after scoring a goal during the Italian Serie A match between Atalanta BC and AS Roma at Atleti Azzurri d'Italia Stadium in Bergamo, Italy, on Jan. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/PAOLO MAGNI

Atalanta's Duvan Zapata (L) scores a goal during the Italian Serie A match between Atalanta BC and AS Roma at Atleti Azzurri d'Italia Stadium in Bergamo, Italy, on Jan. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/PAOLO MAGNI

Atalanta battled back to a 3-3 home draw with AS Roma in a Serie A matchday 21 event held at Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia on Sunday after recovering from a 1-3 deficit at half-time.

With the tie, Roma remains in the fifth spot of the standings with 34 points, while Atalanta is now in the seventh place with 32 points, pending the Lazio-Juventus clash later in the day.